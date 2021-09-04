GCM Grosvenor Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GCM Grosvenor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of GCMG opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. GCM Grosvenor has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.04.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,857 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth $732,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth $1,292,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

