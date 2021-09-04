Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

