Stifel Nicolaus Raises Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to C$13.75

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.33.

NYSE:ERF opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 3.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

