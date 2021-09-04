Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Given New GBX 1,025 Price Target at Libertas Partners

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) had its price target raised by Libertas Partners from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Libertas Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMS. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of SMS opened at GBX 981 ($12.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 902.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 840.77. Smart Metering Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 989 ($12.92). The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

