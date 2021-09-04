Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates Buy Rating for Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Compass Point reiterated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

NYSE BHLB opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $28.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $168,131,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,639,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,326,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,052,000 after purchasing an additional 144,363 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 76,620 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.