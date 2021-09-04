Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 375 ($4.90).

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TYMN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Tyman in a report on Friday, May 21st. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of Tyman in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tyman from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of LON TYMN opened at GBX 434.50 ($5.68) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 434.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 760.17. Tyman has a fifty-two week low of GBX 193 ($2.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 509.35 ($6.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £852.92 million and a P/E ratio of 16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

