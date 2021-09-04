Critical Survey: Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) & Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) and Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Koss shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Sony Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of Koss shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Sony Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Koss and Sony Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koss 0 0 0 0 N/A Sony Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Koss and Sony Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koss $19.55 million 8.23 $490,000.00 N/A N/A Sony Group $84.90 billion 1.56 $11.01 billion $8.84 12.25

Sony Group has higher revenue and earnings than Koss.

Profitability

This table compares Koss and Sony Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koss 2.53% 2.82% 1.98% Sony Group 12.41% 19.58% 4.28%

Risk & Volatility

Koss has a beta of -2.67, indicating that its share price is 367% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sony Group has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sony Group beats Koss on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koss

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others. The Game and Network Services segment deals with gaming machines, software and network services. The Music segment produces and publishes music and provides image media platforms. The Pictures segment handles film production, television program creation, and media networks. The Home Entertainment and Sound segment offers LCD televisions, home audio, Blu-ray Disc players and recorders, and memory-based portable audio devices. The Imaging Products and Solutions segment provides digital imaging products, professional solutions, and medical goods. The Mobile Communications segment deals with mobile phones and Internet services business. The Semiconductors segment provides image sensors and camera modules. The Financial Services segment manages the life insurance and non

