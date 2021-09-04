Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Insider Matt Hotson Purchases 49 Shares

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Matt Hotson acquired 49 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($195.90).

Matt Hotson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Matt Hotson bought 50 shares of Arrow Global Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £153 ($199.90).

ARW stock opened at GBX 304.50 ($3.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,138.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of £540.19 million and a P/E ratio of 35.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 305.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 509.70. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 91.60 ($1.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.50 ($4.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

