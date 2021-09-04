David Daly Buys 7,358 Shares of Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS) Stock

Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS) insider David Daly acquired 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 676 ($8.83) per share, with a total value of £49,740.08 ($64,985.73).

Shares of FRAS opened at GBX 679 ($8.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 617.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 555.66. Frasers Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 323.90 ($4.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 686 ($8.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.15.

Get Frasers Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRAS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Frasers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.