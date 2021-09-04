The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Beauty Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Beauty Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Beauty Health.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $58,045,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,814,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.07. The Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.14.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

