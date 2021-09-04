Zacks: Analysts Expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) to post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FFIE stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

