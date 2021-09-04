Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NINE opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. Nine Energy Service has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $84.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 605.98% and a negative net margin of 32.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $51,127.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,478 shares in the company, valued at $370,258.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,661,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 417,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 246.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 7.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 880,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 57,947 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

