LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €85.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LXS. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €70.36 ($82.77).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LXS opened at €63.28 ($74.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.89. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a fifty-two week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of €59.67 and a 200 day moving average of €61.46.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.