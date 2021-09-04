Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTRN. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.61. Materion has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Materion will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Materion in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Materion by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $824,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

