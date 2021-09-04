NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA dropped their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie dropped their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $92.99 on Friday. NetEase has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.36. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. NetEase’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $34.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 64,792.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetEase (NTES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.