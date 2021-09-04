Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meggitt Plc designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace and defense markets and applies its core sensing and control technologies to hydro, steam and gas turbo machinery generators, oil and gas applications and the medical, mainstream industrial, test engineering and transportation sectors. It operating segments includes Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems and Meggitt Equipment Group. Meggitt Plc is headquartered in Christchurch, the United Kingdom. “

MEGGY stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. Meggitt has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

