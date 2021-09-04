UBS Group Reiterates €72.00 Price Target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €70.36 ($82.77).

LXS opened at €63.28 ($74.45) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 28.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of €59.67 and a 200-day moving average of €61.46. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a twelve month high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

