Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01. 5,047 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,139% from the average session volume of 407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.