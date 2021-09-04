Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.93. 64,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,594. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $104.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.06.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVMI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nova Measuring Instruments currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 565.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

