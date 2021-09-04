Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.370-$0.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.78 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

HBI traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,204. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

