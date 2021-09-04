Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB) dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82.

About Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB)

Cornerstone Community Bancorp engages in the business of providing commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings account, certificate of deposit, and business, personal, and home loans. The company is headquartered in Red Bluff, CA.

