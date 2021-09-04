Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

CPXGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Cineplex alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.