Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Trading Up 15.3%

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) shares were up 15.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 41,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 635,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26.

About Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV)

Two Rivers Water & Farming Co engages in the acquisition and development of irrigated farmland and associated water rights in the United States. The firm provides greenhouses and processing facilities for marijuana growers in Colorado with water rights not used for fruit and vegetable crop production.

