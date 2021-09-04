Populous Market Cap Hits $133.65 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Populous has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00004981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $133.65 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00060808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00128798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.38 or 0.00784647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00046613 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

