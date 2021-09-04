Tether (USDT) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Tether has a market cap of $66.80 billion and $91.36 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00066447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00139581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00165081 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.98 or 0.07708007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,229.66 or 0.99683910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.25 or 0.00810197 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.34 or 0.00971119 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 68,357,085,236 coins and its circulating supply is 66,774,877,886 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.