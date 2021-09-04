U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:USPH traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.70. 27,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.23 and its 200-day moving average is $115.57. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.