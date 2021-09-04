Digital Reserve Currency Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $28,647.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014086 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.39 or 0.00492073 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001075 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000746 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

