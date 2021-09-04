Newton Trading Down 3.3% This Week (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Newton has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $12.82 million and $819,143.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00066475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00139922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00165694 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.30 or 0.07823631 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,118.91 or 0.99690248 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.59 or 0.00812715 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.