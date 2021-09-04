Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP) were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.11). Approximately 4,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 88,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.50 ($1.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 82.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 83.71.

About Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.