PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Trading Down 0.5%

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 2,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 35,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,517,000 after acquiring an additional 359,810 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,685,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,722,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,301,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,343,000. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

