First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Shares Down 0.5%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI)’s share price fell 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.32. 130,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 210,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FEI)
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
