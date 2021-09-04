JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Shares Up 1.5%

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 95.21 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 93.40 ($1.22). 275,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 515,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.20).

The firm has a market capitalization of £203.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,098.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,705.88%.

