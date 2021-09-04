New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on NJR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 256,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,228. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In related news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Jersey Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

