Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.120-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Zynga also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.100 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.23.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,771,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,839,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $162,283.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 578,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock worth $36,332,614 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.