Darren Murvin Pylot Sells 255,096 Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 255,096 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total value of C$1,405,936.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,648,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,086,612.11.

Darren Murvin Pylot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 40,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.61, for a total value of C$224,316.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 300,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total value of C$1,644,660.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 211,800 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total value of C$1,139,484.00.

Shares of TSE:CS traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.62. 1,168,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,201. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.25 and a 12-month high of C$6.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on CS. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.24.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

