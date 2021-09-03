ZCore (ZCR) Hits Market Capitalization of $148,603.14

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $148,603.14 and $306.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZCore has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xaya (CHI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 10,709,716 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

