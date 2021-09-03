Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.830-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $602 million-$606 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.08 million.Oportun Financial also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,034. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $719.41 million, a P/E ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,800 shares of company stock worth $684,800 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oportun Financial stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Oportun Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

