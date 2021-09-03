Zeusshield 1-Day Volume Tops $2,797.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $388,748.74 and approximately $2,797.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 34% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zeusshield

ZSC is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

