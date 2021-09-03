V-ID Reaches Market Cap of $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. One V-ID coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00060876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00125419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.25 or 0.00790523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00047002 BTC.

V-ID Profile

VIDT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.