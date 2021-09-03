V-ID Reaches Market Cap of $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. One V-ID coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major exchanges. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00060876 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002934 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014798 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00125419 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.25 or 0.00790523 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00047002 BTC.
V-ID Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
