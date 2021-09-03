Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.060-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.92 million.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. Funko has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Analysts predict that Funko will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.63.

In other news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 112,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $2,452,320.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $6,212,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,449,513 shares of company stock valued at $31,385,231. Company insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Funko stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 262.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,656 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of Funko worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.