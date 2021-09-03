Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.330-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.97 million.
AAOI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. 330,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,696. The company has a market cap of $209.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. Equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.
About Applied Optoelectronics
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.
