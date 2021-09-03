Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.330-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.97 million.

AAOI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. 330,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,696. The company has a market cap of $209.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. Equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

AAOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.05.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

