NextDAO (NAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.76 Million

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.76 million and $271,387.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002556 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00066749 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00060757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00143330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.14 or 0.00167457 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NAX is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,121,148,465 coins and its circulating supply is 2,080,916,356 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.