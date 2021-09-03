Nicole Kelsey Sells 3,483 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMRS traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $13.82. 4,517,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,563. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. Amyris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amyris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the second quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

