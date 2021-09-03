PlayDapp Price Up 19% This Week (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 19% against the US dollar. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $218.86 million and $93.06 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00060876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00125419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.25 or 0.00790523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00047002 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,976,702 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

