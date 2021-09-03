MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.710-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.450 EPS.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.08.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.81. 421,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,552. MasTec has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MasTec stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of MasTec worth $38,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

