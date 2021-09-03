Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.040-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.44 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.110 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,384,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,771. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.50. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.86 and a beta of 0.04.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NET. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.13.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $900,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $1,789,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,277,558.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 957,789 shares of company stock valued at $103,324,955. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.