Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

NYSE:HUBB traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $202.24. The stock had a trading volume of 97,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,723. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $131.09 and a 52 week high of $209.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.65 and its 200 day moving average is $189.87. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 5.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 37.0% during the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,481,000 after acquiring an additional 140,302 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 97.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 48.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

