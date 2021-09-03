iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iMedia Brands Inc. is a media company. It manages portfolio of lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America. iMedia Brands Inc., formerly known as Evine Live Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMBI. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMBI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. 134,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,798. The company has a market capitalization of $99.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.85. iMedia Brands has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%. On average, analysts forecast that iMedia Brands will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in iMedia Brands by 65.4% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,342,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after buying an additional 530,717 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in iMedia Brands by 82.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 905,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 410,201 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $6,820,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iMedia Brands by 49.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 233,679 shares during the period. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iMedia Brands by 11.0% during the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 666,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 66,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

