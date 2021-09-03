HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Hits $1.03 on Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $358.48 million and approximately $99,530.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005353 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00028668 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001022 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000454 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00036584 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

