XMax (XMX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. XMax has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $480,568.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, XMax has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00060757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.91 or 0.00124695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.85 or 0.00787256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00046968 BTC.

XMax Coin Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,929,972,748 coins. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

